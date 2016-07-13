Slovenia's finance minister resigns after police raid

Slovenia's finance minister Dusan Mramor resigned on Wednesday (13 July), a week after police raided the country's central bank office.

Mramor, who had been minister since September 2014, said he resigned for personal reasons. Local media cited health issues.

On Tuesday, during a trip to Brussels for an EU finance ministers meeting, he condemned last week's police raid as a "direct attack on the institution".

On 6 July, the...