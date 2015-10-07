Ad
Orban has demised previous EP resolutions as anti-Hungarian politicking (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Liberal MEPs refuse to back down on Orban

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Liberal MEPs will try to revive plans to stress-test Hungary’s democratic standards, after being voted down, including by socialist deputies, on Monday.

“We don’t want to give up so easily,” Cecilia Wikstroem, Swedish liberal MEP, told EUobserver on Wednesday (7 October).

She said her Alde group, at its internal meeting, decided to again call on the civil liberties committee to trigger the so-called Article 7 procedure against Hungary.

She added the new vote could take pla...

