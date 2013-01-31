Ad
euobserver
Bulgarians are entitled to German health care even if they work illegally (Photo: kton25)

German court confirms social rights for Bulgarians

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

EU citizens from Bulgaria and Romania are entitled to healthcare and social benefits in Germany even without a valid working permit, a German court has said in a ruling that may overturn welfare restrictions sought by the German government.

The case was filed by Lazarinka R., a 24-year old from Bulgaria who had come to Germany to live with her boyfriend - a Greek with German residency, who left her when she got pregnant - her lawyers told Spiegel magazine.

She then filed for a wo...

