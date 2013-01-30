Ad
euobserver
Barroso - EU unemployment a "social emergency" (Photo: xOchoa)

EU youth unemployment is 'social emergency'

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has put further pressure on governments to create a pan-European youth guarantee scheme to tackle record levels of youth unemployment.

The scheme aims to ensure EU citizens aged between 16-25 would be offered training, full-time education or a job within four months.

Speaking in the European Parliament on Wednesday (30 January) Barroso said "it is clear that we must take even stronger measures to fight unemployment, notably youth u...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

