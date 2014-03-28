Ad
The AfD party represents a direct challenge to Merkel’s declaration that ‘there is no alternative’ to her approach (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Even Germany's intellectual elite is falling out of love with the EU

by Hans Kundnani, Brussels,

The European Union is under attack from all sides. To many on the Right in Europe, it seems to be an over-regulated bureaucracy that is undermining the bloc’s competitiveness. To those on the Left, it appears in the guise of the International Monetary Fund in Latin America in the 1990s – a vehicle for imposing neoliberalism on an unwilling population.

In creditor countries such as Finland and Germany, citizens are angry about the creeping mutualization of eurozone debt, which they fear ...

