Ministers publish mandate for US trade talks

EU governments have published the negotiation mandate given to the European Commission to open talks on a free trade deal with the US in a bid to assuage criticism that the deal is being made behind closed doors.
On Thursday (9 October), governments made public a document agreed in June 2013 which sets out their demands from talks aimed at agreeing a Transatlantic trade and investment treaty (TTIP) with the US.
The EU executive, which is negotiating on behalf of the bloc's 28 coun...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
