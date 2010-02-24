Ad
euobserver
Mr Van Rompuy was told he had the "charisma of a damp rag" (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Van Rompuy insulted in parliament

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Herman Van Rompuy was subjected to a series of personal insults on Wednesday (24 February) spoiling his maiden appearance in the European Parliament as president of the European Council.

Mid-way through a fairly tame exchange of views on EU policy, Mr Van Rompuy was visibly shocked and uncomfortable when comments by British eurosceptic MEP Nigel Farage took a personal turn.

Speaking about Mr Van Rompuy's 15 minute introductory speech, Mr Farage said he had the "charisma of a damp ...

euobserver

