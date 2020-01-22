Ad
Polish government officials' rhetoric on the LGBT+ community in the election suggests that the LGBT+ community will face further challenges in the coming years (Photo: PES)

Why isn't Germany helping gay rights in Hungary, Poland?

by Fredrik Saweståhl, Stockholm,

Considering the recent developments on LGBT+ rights in Hungary and Poland, there is a growing need for the EU Commission and European Parliament to pursue sanctions towards member states that do not comply with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Several reports have highlighted the abuse and discrimination LGBT+ people face in Po...

Author Bio

Fredrik Saweståhl is president of the European Centre-Right LGBTI+ Alliance and a representative of Öppna Moderater, Sweden.

The other authors are: Helge Ytterøy L’Orange is vice president, and representative of Åpne Høyre, Norway. Alexander Vogt is a representative of LSU, Germany. Eoghan Howe is a representative of Fine Gael LGBT, Ireland. Gerben Horst is a representative of CDA Pride, the Netherlands. Joris Poschet is a representative of CD&V Regenboognetwerk, Belgium. Hannu Heikkinen is a representative of Kasary, Finland. Rasmus Ericsson is a representative of Öppna Kristdemokrater, Sweden.

