Zagreb by night: Croatia could join in 2012 if it gets a tighter grip on crime (Photo: Wikipedia)

Croatia to get €3.5 billion if it joins EU in 2012

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed setting aside €3.5 billion of regional, agriculture and administrative aid for Croatia's first two years of EU membership, provided the country manages to join the bloc in 2012. The earmarked sum still needs the approval of the 27 member states.

The commission proposal starts with the 'working hypothesis' that the former Yogoslav country will join the EU in "January 2012", based on the "overall progress" achieved so far in accession negotiations.

