euobserver
Slovenia is the first of the member states that joined the EU in 2004 to take on the presidency task (Photo: europa.eu)

Small Slovenia takes on highly-charged EU agenda

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With just three years of European Union membership under its belt, Slovenia will take on the EU presidency today (1 January) landing itself a highly politicised agenda.

Of all the issues that the small ex-Yugoslav state will have to deal with over the next six months, two are set to dominate the agenda - the Kosovo question and the EU renewable energy package.

Slovenia has reluctantly inherited the thorny issue of the future status of Kosovo, the breakaway Serb province, one of th...

EU Political
EU Political
euobserver

