Small Slovenia takes on highly-charged EU agenda

With just three years of European Union membership under its belt, Slovenia will take on the EU presidency today (1 January) landing itself a highly politicised agenda.

Of all the issues that the small ex-Yugoslav state will have to deal with over the next six months, two are set to dominate the agenda - the Kosovo question and the EU renewable energy package.

Slovenia has reluctantly inherited the thorny issue of the future status of Kosovo, the breakaway Serb province, one of th...