Ad
euobserver
'It is not right that when EU countries cannot decide among themselves whether or not to ban the use of glyphosate in herbicides, the Commission is forced ... to take a decision,' said Juncker in 2016 (Photo: European Commission)

Juncker's rules on GMOs going nowhere soon

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Two years ago, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker vowed to change the rules relating to the approval process of pesticides and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

These substances, after receiving a scientific go-ahead, are put in front of committees of member states' representatives, but these often do not reach a qualified majority.

The commission is then left with no other choice but to approve the substance, despite popular opposition.

"It is not right ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Commission and council dig in on GMO opt-outs
Brussels wants EU states to share flak for GMO approvals
EU renews glyphosate approval, pledges transparency
EU glyphosate vote hits German coalition
'It is not right that when EU countries cannot decide among themselves whether or not to ban the use of glyphosate in herbicides, the Commission is forced ... to take a decision,' said Juncker in 2016 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections