Juncker's rules on GMOs going nowhere soon

Two years ago, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker vowed to change the rules relating to the approval process of pesticides and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
These substances, after receiving a scientific go-ahead, are put in front of committees of member states' representatives, but these often do not reach a qualified majority.
The commission is then left with no other choice but to approve the substance, despite popular opposition.
"It is not right ...
