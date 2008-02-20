Brussels signals tough decisions on EU's legal links with Kosovo

The European Union is preparing a high level donors' conference for Kosovo in June, while itself promising the new state €1 billion in the next four years.

Meanwhile, EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has argued that after things "settle" in the region, the bloc must also decide how to legally deal with Pristina despite the differing views on its declared independence by EU member states.

"It is important that the financial assistance [to Kosovo] is closely related to politic...