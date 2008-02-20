Ad
euobserver
The EU's donor conference is scheduled for June (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels signals tough decisions on EU's legal links with Kosovo

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

The European Union is preparing a high level donors' conference for Kosovo in June, while itself promising the new state €1 billion in the next four years.

Meanwhile, EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has argued that after things "settle" in the region, the bloc must also decide how to legally deal with Pristina despite the differing views on its declared independence by EU member states.

"It is important that the financial assistance [to Kosovo] is closely related to politic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The EU's donor conference is scheduled for June (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections