Jobless in the eurozone hit 11.3 percent in July, up from 10.1 percent last year (Photo: xOchoa)

Youth unemployment risks 'social disaster'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The rise in youth unemployment in some member states could pose a “serious threat to social cohesion,” the European Commission warned Friday (31 August).

“EU institutions, governments and businesses and special partners of all levels need to do all they can to avoid a lost generation which will be an economic and social disaster,” EU employment commissioner Laszlo Andor said in a statement.

The warning came as the EU’s statistical office, Eurostat, released figures indicating yout...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Jobless in the eurozone hit 11.3 percent in July, up from 10.1 percent last year (Photo: xOchoa)

