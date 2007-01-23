MEPs roast EU states and Solana for 'lies' on CIA

The European Parliament's committee on CIA activities in Europe has called for sanctions to be imposed on member states which have condoned violation of human rights by US intelligence and slammed the EU council [the member states' secretariat] for "trying to lie" to parliamentarians.
The final, strongly-worded report adopted Wednesday (23 January), demands "the council to start hearings and the European Commission an independent investigation without delay... [and] impose sanctions on ...
