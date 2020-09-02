MEPs warn of 'significant gaps' in budget talks

"Significant gaps" remain between the European Parliament and member states in their negotiations on the long-term EU budget and the coronavirus recovery fund, a top MEP on the matter said on Tuesday (1 September).

Negotiations between member states, represented by the German EU presidency, started last week in order to transform the hard-won deal between EU leaders at July's summit on the budget and the recovery package into legislation as soon as possible.

MEP Johan Van Overtv...