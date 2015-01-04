Birth of the Juncker commission

Jean-Claude Juncker's commission had a difficult birth. For several weeks over summer it was unclear whether it would be up and running by the 1 November deadline.

A summit in July ended with EU leaders unable to decide on two top posts, amid an east-west row over Italy's proposal to let its foreign minister, Federica Mogherini, represent the EU as foreign affairs chief.

Eastern member states feared she was too Russia-friendly. Others still argued she did not have enough experienc...