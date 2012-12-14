Ad
CEO says EU health commissioner Dalli is not the only top EU staffer to have met with tobacco industry outside official channels (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tobacco firms held quiet meetings with top EU officials

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Tobacco lobbyists and top European Commission officials held several quiet meetings over at least the past two years, says Brussels-based pro-transparency group Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO).

Among them are people from commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso’s own cabinet, his secretariat-general and others in the commission's directorate for health and consumer affairs (DG Sanco...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

MEPs unhappy with commission secrecy on Dalli affair
