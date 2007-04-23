Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel - Germany is upping the political tempo on the EU constitution talks (Photo: German EU presidency)

Germany sends letter to salvage EU constitution

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated Berlin is going to leave as much of the EU constitution intact as possible making only the minimum changes needed to get sceptical nations such as the UK, Poland and the Czech Republic on board.

British media over the weekend gave details of a leaked letter by Mrs Merkel in which she says "Every effort will have to be made to restrict change to what is absolutely necessary to reach an overall agreement and to ensure ratification by all memb...

