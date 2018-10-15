Ad
Stockholm's Metro. Some 70 percent of people in Europe now live in urban areas (Photo: Arild)

Tug of war between 'top-down' and 'bottom-up' cohesion money

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Carola Gunnarsson is the mayor of Sala, a town north of the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Like many of her counterparts throughout other member states, Gunnarsson wants much greater say, input and flexibility into how EU funds are divided up and spent on the ground.

"Sometimes I think that we can't do exactly what we need, and we can't use the money in the best way...in the proper way," she told EUobserver in an interview.

Gunnarsson's frustration is a reflection of a complex ...

EU Political Regions & Cities Magazine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

