EU still 'waiting for Cameron to move'

Bilateral talks were still ongoing Friday afternoon (19 February) in Brussels among EU leaders and British prime minister David Cameron, with sources saying a deal is still likely this weekend between the UK and EU.
Overnight and early Friday, EU Council president Donald Tusk held several meetings with EU leaders and Cameron to close the remaining gaps on the key outstanding issues, such as eurozone governance, building an "ever closer union" in the EU, child benefits and restricting ac...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
