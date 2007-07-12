MEPs turn down modernising reform

MEPs have poured cold water on one of the first concrete proposals by a special advisory body tackling internal reform of the European Parliament.

In a vote on next year's plenary sessions on Wednesday (11 July), parliamentarians rejected introducing eight extra plenary debates. The proposal was seen as a way of boosting the parliament's response to current events.

These "micro-sessions" were supposed to be held in Brussels on Wednesday mornings - during the regular European Comm...