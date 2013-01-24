Merkel and Cameron seek common ground on Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British PM David Cameron on Thursday (24 January) sought common ground on the future of the European Union, one day after he announced a referendum on Britain's EU membership four years from now.

Europe's competitiveness gap on the global market was a common concern of both Merkel and Cameron, in separate speeches held in the Swiss resort of Davos where leaders and businessmen meet yearly for the World Economic Forum.

"Europe is being out-compe...