Ad
euobserver
'Europe is being out-competed and out-invested,' Cameron says (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Merkel and Cameron seek common ground on Europe

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British PM David Cameron on Thursday (24 January) sought common ground on the future of the European Union, one day after he announced a referendum on Britain's EU membership four years from now.

Europe's competitiveness gap on the global market was a common concern of both Merkel and Cameron, in separate speeches held in the Swiss resort of Davos where leaders and businessmen meet yearly for the World Economic Forum.

"Europe is being out-compe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

UK's EU future dependent on other member states
UK looks to 2017 for EU membership vote
'Europe is being out-competed and out-invested,' Cameron says (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections