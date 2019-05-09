Ad
euobserver
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis (l), EU Council president Donald Tusk and EU Parliament president Antonio Tajani at the start of the Sibiu meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU-27 pledge to speak in 'one voice' after Brexit

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders pledged at a meeting in Romania on Thursday (9 May) to stay united "through thick and thin" after Brexit and amid a geopolitical shake-up.

In the Sibiu Declaration, adopted by the EU-27 who gathered for the informal summit - without the UK's Theresa May - the leaders also vowed to protect democracy and the rule of law, fight climate change and uphold international rule-bas...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Sibiu: EU leaders prepare post-Brexit show of unity
Use 25% of budget on climate change, urge EU states
EU leaders to have first talk on bloc's next top jobs
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis (l), EU Council president Donald Tusk and EU Parliament president Antonio Tajani at the start of the Sibiu meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections