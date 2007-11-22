Bosnian Serbs will not follow Kosovo's independence claims, official says

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Serbian entity, the Republika Srpska (RS), will not be inspired to take the same route as Kosovo if it declares independence, an RS official has said.

"There are a lot of people in a lot of countries linking Kosovo to RS", Gordan Milosevic, political adviser to the prime minister of RS, told a group of journalists in Brussels on Wednesday (21 November).

Referring to Serbia prime minister Vojislav Kostunica's earlier statement that "preserving Kosovo and R...