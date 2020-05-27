Mix of loans and grants in Commission €750bn package

The EU Commission unveiled on Wednesday (27 May) plans to borrow up to €750bn on the markets, to fund a recovery package kickstarting a European economy now facing its deepest recession in history.

The EU executive also proposed to a 2021-2027 EU budget of €1.1 trillion, which is higher than then the latest compromise proposal of EU Council president Charles Michel of €1.095 trillion in February.

"The boldest measures are the safest for the future," commission president Ursula v...