Ad
euobserver
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke in the European Parliament with MEPs respecting social distancing in the plenary chamber (Photo: European Parliament)

Mix of loans and grants in Commission €750bn package

EU Political
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission unveiled on Wednesday (27 May) plans to borrow up to €750bn on the markets, to fund a recovery package kickstarting a European economy now facing its deepest recession in history.

The EU executive also proposed to a 2021-2027 EU budget of €1.1 trillion, which is higher than then the latest compromise proposal of EU Council president Charles Michel of €1.095 trillion in February.

"The boldest measures are the safest for the future," commission president Ursula v...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU set for record recession, putting euro at risk
EU leaders back trillion-euro recovery plan
EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice
EU recovery agreement deal may need 'personal' summit
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke in the European Parliament with MEPs respecting social distancing in the plenary chamber (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections