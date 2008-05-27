Parliament rules on political groups need tidying up

Discussions on the possible revision of the Parliament's rules on the formation of political groups proved to be highly controversial in today's vote in the Constitutional Affairs committee.
This is unsurprising, since it has long been a sensitive topic, even before direct elections were introduced in 1979.
I believe that the debate on where to set the limits on forming a political group is a legitimate one. The constitution of a Group confers considerable resources (staff, money...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
