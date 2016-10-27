Iceland's not-so-quiet revolution

If the predictions are to be believed, a key player in Iceland's next government will be a movement whose main platform is a campaign for internet freedom, capping a total transformation of the country's political system over just three years.

The Pirate Party – which also wants a new constitution and more direct democracy – seems likely to get around 20 percent of the vote in Saturday's (29 October) general election under the leadership of poet and activist Birgitta Jonsdottir. And two...