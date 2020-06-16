Ad
euobserver
Last week Twitter suspended 23,750 accounts posting pro-Beijing narratives and a further 150,000 accounts that were amplifying these messages (Photo: European Union)

'Self-regulation not working' on fake news, EU warned

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs, journalists, publishers and broadcasters on Monday (15 June) called on the European Commission to scale up efforts to hold social media platforms, largely but not only Facebook and Twitter, accountable for the dissemination of Covid-19 fake news and disinformation.

Online platforms were asked in 2018 to implement a self-regulatory code of practice on disinformation, taking down illegal content, demoting false or misleading content, and limiting false advertisements of products and...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

