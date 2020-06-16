'Self-regulation not working' on fake news, EU warned

MEPs, journalists, publishers and broadcasters on Monday (15 June) called on the European Commission to scale up efforts to hold social media platforms, largely but not only Facebook and Twitter, accountable for the dissemination of Covid-19 fake news and disinformation.

Online platforms were asked in 2018 to implement a self-regulatory code of practice on disinformation, taking down illegal content, demoting false or misleading content, and limiting false advertisements of products and...