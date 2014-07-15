EP to vote down commission with too few women

European Parliament chief Martin Schulz has warned national governments that his institution will reject the incoming college of commissioners if there are not enough women in it.
Speaking on Tuesday (15 July) after MEPs elected Jean-Claude Juncker to be European Commission President, Schulz said that the current three to four names circulating is not enough.
"Looking at the information currently available on the number of female candidates, the commission would not receive the ba...
