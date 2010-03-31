EU proposes rules on new democratic instrument

The European Commission is bracing itself for the prospect of politically sensitive requests from EU citizens once a key direct-democracy clause contained in the Lisbon Treaty takes effect.
Under the rules, signatures from 1 million EU citizens on any issue obliges the commission to consider a legislative proposal in the area.
How to implement the relatively detail-free article - hailed as a key step in overcoming the EU's democratic deficit, has been exercising legal minds with...
