Brussels hopes to have the new democratic innovation up and running by the end of next year (Photo: Flickr)

EU citizens' initiative raises political and legal headaches

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Hailed as the EU's first real step towards direct democracy, a right contained in the new Lisbon Treaty allowing EU citizens to ask the European Commission to initiate a law is shaping up to be a political and legal minefield.

The wording of the 'citizens initiative' article requires one million signatures from EU citizens for the commission to consider a legislative proposal, but its implementation throws up practical problems.

Saying the article will "add a new dimension to Euro...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

