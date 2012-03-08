Ad
Schulz hopes his confrontation politics will "increase participation" in European elections (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Confrontation is the only way, new EP chief says

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament can make or break laws in the EU but is considered something of an irrelevancy among the general public, something its new chief wants to change through some old-fashioned confrontation.

In the job for a little under two months and finding it an "enormous challenge" to be "prudent and impartial," Martin Schulz says that his institution is always at risk of disappearing in the public eye.

A real institutional player since 2010 when the latest EU treaty gave...

