Balloon lobby attacks Brussels over 'misleading' claims

A lobby group representing the interest of balloon producers has accused the European Commission of "misleading claims", just one week after the Brussels-based EU executive presented its plans to reduce marine litter.

"If balloons and balloon sticks were wrongly caught up in new regulation, it would be devastating for the industry and associated jobs without tangible environmental gain," said the European Balloon & Party Council (EBPC) in a press statement on Tuesday (5 June).

The...