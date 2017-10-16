Malta in shock after car bomb kills crusading journalist

Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta's best known journalist, was killed by a car bomb on Monday (16 October) in what Malta's leader called a "black day for freedom of expression."

The blast, at about 3pm near her home in Bidjina, tore apart the Peugeot 108 that she was driving and threw her body from the vehicle.

The 53-year old columnist, investigator, and activist was a fierce critic of Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Her revelations, based on the Panama Papers leak, that...