Will Austria's presidency give EU a populist push?

As their country takes over the the EU's presidency, Austrian MEPs are divided on how the country's policies under chancellor Sebastian Kurz will influence European politics amid the rise of populism.
"Tensions have increased in the European Union. Our objective is to make the best possible use of our geographic position and be a 'bridge builder'," Kurz himself told journalists in Vienna last week.
There are concerns, however, about a government that includes the far-right Freedo...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
