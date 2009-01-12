Ad
euobserver
A girl in Brussels protests Israel's war on Gaza (Photo: EUobserver)

European cities fill with protests against Gaza war

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Hundreds of thousands marched in cities across the continent to protest Israel's war on Gaza over the weekend in the biggest pan-European demonstrations the continent has seen since those against the launch of the Iraq war in 2003.

The largest protests took place in Spain, with some 250,000 rallying in Madrid on Saturday (10 January) and another 100,000 in Barcelona, according to organisers. Police declined to give their own estimate for Madrid, but reckoned 30,000 marched through the C...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
A girl in Brussels protests Israel's war on Gaza (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections