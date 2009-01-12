European cities fill with protests against Gaza war

Hundreds of thousands marched in cities across the continent to protest Israel's war on Gaza over the weekend in the biggest pan-European demonstrations the continent has seen since those against the launch of the Iraq war in 2003.

The largest protests took place in Spain, with some 250,000 rallying in Madrid on Saturday (10 January) and another 100,000 in Barcelona, according to organisers. Police declined to give their own estimate for Madrid, but reckoned 30,000 marched through the C...