The 12 laureates of the 2011 EU literary prize were awarded a prize on Monday evening (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

EU literature prize gives nod to short stories

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Short stories featured prominently on the list of EU Prize for Literature winners, awarded on Monday evening (28 November) in a ceremony in the European capital attended by ministers and royalty.

Three of the 12 works that won the prize, all written in a different European language, are bundles of more than one story.

From Bulgaria, Kalin Terziyski, a psychiatrist by profession, won a prize for 'Is There Anybody to Love You', a collection of short stories about modern cities and t...

