EU literature prize gives nod to short stories

Short stories featured prominently on the list of EU Prize for Literature winners, awarded on Monday evening (28 November) in a ceremony in the European capital attended by ministers and royalty.

Three of the 12 works that won the prize, all written in a different European language, are bundles of more than one story.

From Bulgaria, Kalin Terziyski, a psychiatrist by profession, won a prize for 'Is There Anybody to Love You', a collection of short stories about modern cities and t...