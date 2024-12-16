Germany readies for crucial snap elections in February

Germany is preparing for a snap federal election in February 2025, after chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday (16 December).

The 66-year-old socialist needed 367 votes of confidence to "win" the ballot, but he only secured 207 out of the 717 votes tallied, with 394 opposing him and 116 abstaining.

