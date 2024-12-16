Ad
euobserver
In what seemed more like an election campaign speech, Scholz acknowledged the need for Germany to make substantial investments in self-defence, while also addressing the cost of living and migration. (Photo: European Council)

Germany readies for crucial snap elections in February

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Germany is preparing for a snap federal election in February 2025, after chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday (16 December). 

The 66-year-old socialist needed 367 votes of confidence to "win" the ballot, but he only secured 207 out of the 717 votes tallied, with 394 opposing him and 116 abstaining.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Chaos in Berlin as EU leaders arrive at Budapest summit
Syrian labour force in Germany includes thousands of doctors
Ban on combustion engines 'irreconcilable with EU law', EPP claims
In what seemed more like an election campaign speech, Scholz acknowledged the need for Germany to make substantial investments in self-defence, while also addressing the cost of living and migration. (Photo: European Council)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections