On average, Europeans rate their level of happiness a 7.5 out of 10 (Photo: EUobserver)

Bulgarians are the unhappiest Europeans

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Bulgarians, the EU's newest members, are also by far the bloc's unhappiest citizens, a new EU survey showed on Wednesday (19 November).

Bulgarians gave their satisfaction with life a rank of five out of 10, and their happiness a rank of 5.8, which is well lower than the average rank given by Europeans of seven and 7.5, respectively.

For their part, Romanians, who joined the EU together with Bulgarians in 2007, have a more positive outlook, putting their life satisfaction at 6.5 an...

