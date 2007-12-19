Ad
Britons remain the most sceptical about Europe (Photo: European Commission)

Britons, Latvians and Austrians least positive about EU

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Citizens from the UK, Latvia and Austria are the least convinced that EU membership is positive, while Bulgaria appears to be the more eurosceptic of the two newest EU states, according to a Eurobarometer survey released on Tuesday (18 December).

Some 34 percent of Britons, 37 percent of Latvians and 38 percent of Austrians see their countries' EU membership as a "good thing", while only 37 percent of British and Cypriot citizens as well as 42 percent of Hungarians and Austrians think t...

