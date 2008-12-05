Belgium stays closed to Bulgaria, Romania workers

Belgium decided on Friday (5 December) to keep barriers in place for Bulgarian and Romanian workers for three more years, amidst fears of growing unemployment in the context of the economic crisis.

"Given the economic crisis situation and the risk for unemployment rates to increase in the months to come," it is wise to take "all necessary precautions," reads a communique from the office of Joelle Milquet, Belgian vice-premier and minister for employment.

Belgium also argues that "...