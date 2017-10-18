Juncker dinner to warm up relations with eastern EU

The EU Commission's charm offensive towards the east is on.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's state of the union speech last month was an attempt to reach out to central and eastern European member states.

On Wednesday (18 October) evening, Juncker is hosting a dinner for the prime ministers of the Visegrad Four, a loose alliance between the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

It is the first time Juncker has met in this more intimiate format w...