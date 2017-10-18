Ad
euobserver
Sobotka (l), Szydlo, Orban and Fico (r) will arrive at the Berlaymont for dinner on the 13th floor with Juncker (Photo: Polish prime minister's office)

Juncker dinner to warm up relations with eastern EU

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission's charm offensive towards the east is on.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's state of the union speech last month was an attempt to reach out to central and eastern European member states.

On Wednesday (18 October) evening, Juncker is hosting a dinner for the prime ministers of the Visegrad Four, a loose alliance between the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

It is the first time Juncker has met in this more intimiate format w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Eastern Europe warns against EU 'disintegration'
Learn to love migrant quotas, Juncker tells eastern EU
Eastern bloc wants fewer EU powers, more security
Eastern EU states lose battle on workers' pay
Sobotka (l), Szydlo, Orban and Fico (r) will arrive at the Berlaymont for dinner on the 13th floor with Juncker (Photo: Polish prime minister's office)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections