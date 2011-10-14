Berlusconi faces make-or-break confidence vote

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will on Friday confront the political trial of his career: a vote of confidence in parliament on the septuagenarian leader, forced on him as the economic crisis transforms into a political one.

After a vote in the Chamber of Deputies approving last year’s government balance sheet was unexpectedly lost by one vote, calls came thick and fast demanding the premier prove he still commands a majority in parliament.

Such a loss at any other time ...