The treaty agreement is fragile (Photo: Wikipedia)

Poland stays tough on EU treaty

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova,

Poland has reaffirmed it will not bow to pressure from its EU partners and is set to push for a fresh debate on the voting system in upcoming talks on a new treaty for the bloc.

"We're going to talk about this at the intergovernmental conference simply because, when something is decided, it has to be acted upon", Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Polish public radio on Wednesday (4 July).

Poland's main concern centres around a specific part of the voting system which ...

