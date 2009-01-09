Ad
euobserver
The European Commission's next location could have a view of the Atomium. (Photo: IAEA)

EU commission considers major relocation in Brussels

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The area surrounding the Atomium, an atom-shaped structure seen on every Brussels postcard, might become a location for some of the European Commission's buildings, according to a draft project developed by the city of Brussels and seen by EUobserver.

The draft, entitled "Application file for the Heysel plain to host a new European quarter," dates back to 15 September 2008.

Placed right next to the Atomium, the Heysel area lies four kilometres north from the centre of the Belgian ...

EU Political
euobserver

