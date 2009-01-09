EU commission considers major relocation in Brussels

The area surrounding the Atomium, an atom-shaped structure seen on every Brussels postcard, might become a location for some of the European Commission's buildings, according to a draft project developed by the city of Brussels and seen by EUobserver.

The draft, entitled "Application file for the Heysel plain to host a new European quarter," dates back to 15 September 2008.

Placed right next to the Atomium, the Heysel area lies four kilometres north from the centre of the Belgian ...