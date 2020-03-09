How corporate lobbyists steer EU law-making

Lobbyists have operated in Brussels for almost as long as the European institutions settled down there.
In 1965, several Dutch newspapers reported with a sense of amazement how "pressure groups" had descended in the unofficial European capital to influence officials working for the European Economic Community (EEC) - the then seven years-old predecessor to the European Union.
The journalists highlighted the smorgasbord of corporate interests represented by such groups: the faucet...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Peter Teffer is an investigative journalist who was part of the EUobserver reporting team from 2014 to 2019. His book Het lijkt Washington wel: Hoe lobbyisten Brussel in hun greep hebben [It looks like Washington here. How lobbyists dominate Brussels] is available in Dutch from 12 March.