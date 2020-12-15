Montenegro's membership can inspire the European Dream

Today (15 December) I come to Brussels with a simple purpose: to present the credentials of my country, Montenegro, to become the next member state of the European Union.

Some may say that is too bold an ambition when the Union is today dealing with the multiple challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, global financial and migration crises, and Brexit.

It is understandable that some in Europe believe the time to decide when to accept new member states should be pushed into the future...