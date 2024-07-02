Ad
euobserver
France has not had a far-right government since Vichy France (1940-1944) under Marshal Philippe Pétain, and that was a right-wing authoritarian regime that collaborated with the Third Reich. (Photo: Anton Shekhovtsov)

Column

France 2024: the Vichy regime revisited?

EU Political
Opinion
by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

Back in May 2017, while I was visiting Paris, a friend of mine presented me with a comic book, La Présidente (The President)

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

Related articles

Mbappe vs the far-right: what is next for the snap French elections?
French first-round election outfall: what next?
Why are the EPP flirting with far-right fundamentalists?
France has not had a far-right government since Vichy France (1940-1944) under Marshal Philippe Pétain, and that was a right-wing authoritarian regime that collaborated with the Third Reich. (Photo: Anton Shekhovtsov)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections