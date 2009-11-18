Van Rompuy: 'Turkey will never be part of Europe'

Belgian Prime Minister Herman Van Rompuy, a leading candidate to win the presidency of the European Council, is strongly opposed to Turkey ever joining the European Union.

"Turkey is not a part of Europe and will never be part of Europe," Mr Van Rompuy said during a meeting of the Council of Europe on the subject of Turkey's possible entry into the EU, held in the Belgian parliament on December, 2004.

During the speech, the Belgian leader underscored Europe's Christian "fundamenta...