First names floated for Sarkozy's EU 'reflection' group

The first names for who should head a 'reflection group' on the EU's future have started to be floated, with the ex-president of Latvia tipped as the hottest candidate.

The new group is expected to be given the green light at an EU leaders summit on Friday (14 December).

It is the brainchild of French president Nicolas Sarkozy who made the setting up of such a group a condition for Paris letting Turkey proceed with its EU accession negotiations.

Mr Sarkozy had wanted the gro...